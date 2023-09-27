Steve Scalise says his cancer has ‘dropped dramatically’ as he’s undergoing ‘aggressive’ chemotherapy

House Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., has revealed Wednesday that an “aggressive form of chemotherapy” he has decided to undertake to treat his blood cancer diagnosis has caused it to drop “dramatically.”

Scalise made the announcement after returning to Capitol Hill following a “full round of evaluations” with his medical staff last week.

“We had quick decisions to make in the hospital and that was ‘do we go into an aggressive form of chemotherapy?’ And luckily, my oncologist in New Orleans who we continue to consult with on a very regular basis has been phenomenal at walking me through what I need to do to first to focus on my health,” Scalise said. “Because that has been the main focus is how do we address the cancer, because the cancers would put me in the hospital and was doing a lot of damage to my body and so we had to get control over that.”

“Luckily, they had a plan, they had treatments that have been approved by the FDA for many, many years on this form of cancer that many, many people have been using for decades. Thank God,” he continued. “And I have made a decision to aggressively pursue it and I’m a month into the treatments.”

GOP LEADER STEVE SCALISE GIVES UPDATE ON CANCER TREATMENT

“The good news is the cancer has dropped dramatically because of the success of the chemotherapy attacking the cancer,” Scalise announced.

Scalise was diagnosed with blood cancer in August.

REP. STEVE SCALISE ANNOUNCES CANCER DIAGNOSIS, SAYS MULTIPLE MYELOMA ‘VERY TREATABLE’

“After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer,” Scalise said in a statement at the time.

“I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months,” Scalise said. “I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scalise was hospitalized in June 2017 after a gunman opened fire as Republicans were practicing for that year’s congressional baseball game. He was one of five people shot. The injury put Scalise in critical condition, and he did not return to the House floor until September of that year.

Fox News’ Chris Pandolfo, Elizabeth Elkind and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.