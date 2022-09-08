Steve Bannon surrenders to NY authorities to face state charges

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon turned himself over to New York authorities Thursday, as he is expected to face state fraud charges related to the “We Build the Wall” fundraiser.

Bannon is expected to be released on “no cash bail and surrender his passport,” a source familiar with the case told Fox News.

The charges are still under seal, and Fox News has learned that Bannon has not been told what they are yet. Bannon found out about the indictment a week ago when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office called one of his lawyers to inform him.

David Schoen will appear in court for Bannon. The former Trump aide is not the only defendant in the case, Fox News has learned.

STEVE BANNON FOUND GUILTY OF CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS FOR IGNORING JAN. 6 HEARING SUBPOENA

Bannon pleaded not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering for his role in the fundraiser, and was pardoned by former President Trump before a trial was held.

“Just days after being swatted three different times by deranged thugs from New York City inspired by the Biden Administration to assassinate me by police, the Soros-backed DA has now decided to pursue phony charges against me 60 days before the midterm election because WarRoom is the major source of the MAGA grassroots movement,” Bannon said in a statement.

“The [Southern District of New York] did the exact same thing in August 2020 to try to take me out of the election,” Bannon continued. “It didn’t work then, it certainly won’t work now. This is nothing more than a partisan political weaponization of the criminal justice system.”

Bragg’s office declined to comment to Fox News. Another attorney for Bannon, Bob Costello, had “no comment” on the indictment.

Bannon, in his statement, claimed that he was being targeted for his politics and that authorities would have to “kill [him]” before he stopped “fighting.”

STEVE BANNON’S REQUEST FOR NEW TRIAL AFTER CONVICTION REJECTED BY JUDGE

“I am proud to be a leading voice on protecting our borders and building a wall to keep our country safe from drugs and violent criminals. The WarRoom show will be more vital, more intense, more urgent, and bigger this time,” he said in his statement. “They are coming after all of us, not only President Trump and myself. I am never going to stop fighting. In fact, I have not yet begun to fight. They will have to kill me first.”

The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported that the state criminal case would resemble an earlier attempted federal prosecution, in which Bannon was accused of duping donors who gave money to fund a wall on the U.S. southern border.

In a separate case, Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress in July after he ignored a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 21 and faces a minimum of 30 days in jail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Marta Dhanis and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.