Stephen Miller slams Biden's immigration policy as reckless and immoral on 'Life, Liberty & Levin'

The best measure of a country’s freedoms is whether people want to “leave en masse, or whether or not people are trying to arrive en masse,” Stephen Miller told ‘Life, Liberty & Levin‘ in an interview airing Sunday.

Host Mark Levin reminded Miller that “we hear day in and day out that America is systematically racist,” posing the question that, if that were the case, “why would 42 million people south of the border want to come to the United States, rather than 42 million people in the United States try to leave?”

Miller agreed, drawing a comparison to the Soviet Union, where “people would do anything, anything to escape…and find a measure of freedom and human dignity.”

Miller noted that the United States was the number one global destination for immigration, requiring that the United States “enforce laws governing who can and can’t enter.”

The political adviser also noted that the United States would be unable to accept every underprivileged immigrant in the world, arguing that, “if you use the position of the left that every single person in the world who would stand to economically benefit from entering the U.S. should be allowed to enter the U.S., you would have to let in several billion people.”

Miller also drew on his experience working in the White House as a senior adviser to Donald Trump, where he often dealt with immigration issues.

“What we saw working day and night on the border is that it had become a global phenomenon,” Miller said, noting that smugglers and trafficking rings existed globally, bringing migrants to the U.S. southern border.

Miller also noted that many of those who cross the southern border end up in labor or sex trafficking to cover the high price of being smuggled to the border.

“That’s reckless,” Miller concluded. “That’s immoral. That has to be enjoined.”