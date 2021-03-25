Stephen Miller slams Biden for 'detestable lie' and 'smear' about Trump border policy

Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller ripped President Biden’s “detestable lie” that his predecessor let unaccompanied migrant children “starve to death,” telling “Fox News Primetime” Thursday it was a “smear against patriotic border agents.”

MILLER: What Joe Biden said at that press conference is a detestable lie. It’s not just a smear against President Trump. It’s a smear against the patriotic border agents who saved the lives, who rescued unaccompanied minors and got them safely back home. That was our policy. If you came here as a 15-year-old from Honduras and Border Patrol apprehended you, they would then process you, put you on a chartered flight paid for by the U.S. Government, send you back to your home country, meet up with social services in Honduras, work with our State Department to get you back with your own family. Joe Biden is separating these families, stranding them in the United States, and sending the message not just to Central America, but to the whole world that if you split off your family, if you send someone here 17 or younger alone, they will stay here for life …

His [Biden’s] administration, in writing, terminated the reunification policy we had in place to send unaccompanied minors back to their home countries wherever they may come from. And that’s why last year we had record low numbers of unaccompanied minors in custody, because we weren’t releasing them. He [Biden] terminated that policy in writing, that’s not in dispute. I guess he doesn’t know, or his staff is lying to him so that he then can mislead the country. As for access to facilities, his answer that he’ll give people access once his mystical plan is in place, this plan that no one has ever heard of, that no one knows what’s in it, and no one knows what it’s going to do, isn’t transparency. It’s a cover-up. You are saying, “Unless and until I am ready, you won’t get to see what’s going on.” I cannot believe the media is going along with that.

We built a safe, orderly, humane infrastructure to accomplish the end goal of border security, which is an orderly return and removal to the place you come from. We didn’t need surge facilities to hold tens, hundreds of thousands of people the way that we are going, because we had a process for returning them — be it to Mexico, Central America, or elsewhere. He [Biden] dismantled that process, invited the surge, and now he has nowhere to put them.

