Stephanie Grisham previews Melania Trump's RNC speech, says first lady 'wants to look forward'

First lady Melania Trump’s remarks at the Republican National Convention Tuesday night will be “be very positive and uplifting, which is her signature,” her chief of staff and spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, told “The Daily Briefing.”

“She wants to look forward,” Grisham said. “She wants to talk about what she, as first lady, plans to do when the president wins another four years, but she also wants to lay out for the American people why it’s so important that the president become reelected.”

“Something I think people forget is that this is a first lady that really embodies the American dream,” Grisham added. “She came from a working-class family and is an immigrant who came to this country and worked very, very hard to achieve her dreams.”

When host Dana Perino asked Grisham if the first lady “has an ability to appeal to some of the women that might have dropped off [from Trump] from 2016,” the official answered, “Absolutely.”

“I think this first lady is very, very relatable,” Grisham continued. “Even in her initiative ‘Be Best,’ she focuses on children and caring for children of this country and taking care of the most vulnerable.”

The first lady will also “talk about her role as a mother” in Tuesday’s address, which will cap off the second evening of the convention.

“She also commends mothers across this country for how hard they work and especially right now in the age of COVID …” Grisham added. “There are people who are playing teachers at homes while caring for their children and wondering how they’re going to get back to work so she touches on that as well.”

Melania Trump is expected to deliver her remarks from the recently renovated Rose Garden.

She had been overseeing the redesign of the White House feature to restore it to its original 1962 blueprint.

“The very act of planting a garden involves hard work and hope in the possibility of a bright future,” she said in a statement last month. “Preserving the history and beauty of the White House and its grounds is a testament to our nation’s commitment to the care of this landscape and our dedication to American ideals, safeguarding them for our children and their children for generations to come.”

When Perino asked Grisham for a response to critics who claim the Rose Garden was renovated just so the first lady could deliver her RNC speech there, she answered, “This was something that was in the works for months.”

“Mrs. Trump was working with historians, horticulturalists and many, many people on putting it back to its original 1962 design, which was one of the originals by Bunny Mellon,” she continued.

“We went from having six rose bushes in the garden to 120 now,” Grisham added. “We removed trees that will be able to let the roses flourish. Those will be put all over the ground so we are not taking anything away.”

She noted that the Rose Garden is now “ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliant.”

“We had an event there last night and there were some people in wheelchairs who were able to be right up front and be with the president,” she said.

Fox Business’ Evie Fordham and The Associated Press contributed to this report.