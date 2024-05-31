Stefanik slams ‘sham’ Trump trial verdict as ‘corrupt’ and based on ‘zombie’ case

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik slammed the “weaponized justice system” following the verdict in the NY v. Trump trial that found former President Trump guilty on all counts.

“Today’s verdict shows how corrupt, rigged, and unAmerican the weaponized justice system has become under Joe Biden and Democrats. I fully support President Trump appealing this decision and look forward to a higher New York Court to deliver justice and overturn this verdict. The facts are clear: this was a zombie case illegally brought forward by a corrupt prosecutor doing Joe Biden’s political bidding in a desperate attempt to save Joe Biden’s failing campaign,” Stefanik said in comment provided to Fox News Digital on Thursday.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty.

The jury found Trump guilty on all counts late Thursday afternoon.

Stefanik continued in her comment that the trial was “overseen by a corrupt and highly conflicted Judge who is a Biden donor and his own family has profited off this case.”

“The case hinged on the testimony of a convicted felon who was disbarred for lying and perjured himself when he lied to Congress. This sham trial was overseen by a corrupt and highly unethical Judge who is a Biden donor and whose own family has directly profited from this case. This corrupt Democrat Judge imposed a clearly unconstitutional gag order on President Trump and his team,” Stefanik continued.

“This corrupt Democrat Judge routinely sided with the prosecution and prevented President Trump’s defense from calling a critical witness to the stand. The prosecution team that brought forward this case consisted of a Soros-funded Far Left Democrat District Attorney on a vendetta, Democrat political operatives, and Democrat donors. From the start, the weaponized scales of justice were stacked against President Trump. Joe Biden, Far Left Democrats, and their stenographers in the mainstream media have made it clear they will stop at nothing to prevent President Trump from returning to the White House. We must work around the clock to ensure President Trump is victorious this November to save America from Biden’s failed Far Left Democrat agenda and the illegal weaponization of the justice system against the American people.”

Amid the trial, Stefanik filed an ethics complaint against Judge Juan Merchan for an alleged conflict of interest related to his daughter’s role representing Democrat politicians and political action committees. She sent another letter to the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct and the Office of the Inspector General of the New York State Unified Court System, warning of “potential misconduct” regarding Merchan’s repeated assignments to cases involving Trump or his allies.

Trump will be sentenced on July 11, four days before the opening of the Republican National Convention.