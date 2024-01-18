Stefanik hits back at House Democrat pushing to censure her: ‘Desperate free fall’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is hitting back at a House Democratic bid to have her censured.

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., introduced a resolution to censure Stefanik on Wednesday, accusing her of “providing aid, comfort and support” to people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Stefanik responded by releasing a statement from top aide Alex DeGrasse blasting Goldman as a “corrupt radical,” pointing out that he’s been scrutinized for possible ethics violations in the past.

“Failed Far Left House Democrats are in absolute desperate free fall that Elise Stefanik continues to be one of the most effective Members of Congress going on offense every single day exposing Democrats and Joe Biden’s corruption and lies,” DeGrasse said.

He continued, “Dan Goldman is a corrupt radical New York Democrat who unethically traded tens of millions of dollars in stocks while failing to pay rent, took money from a Jeff Epstein associate, funds terrorist groups like Hamas through his family foundation, launders millions through his family foundation to attack Republican Members of Congress, and supports radicals like Tish James who are engaging in witchhunts against President Trump while releasing violent criminals on our streets.”

Past reports from the New York Post and Washington Free Beacon, as well as other outlets, have accused Goldman of raising questions with his stock trade activity. Last March, Fox News Digital found Goldman was tied to a left-wing dark money group funneling money into trying to impede the House GOP’s investigations into President Biden.

DeGrasse also pointed to Goldman’s past comments calling for Trump to be “eliminated.”

“Dan Goldman and Democrats are desperate because they know Joe Biden is going to lose this November,” the Stefanik aide said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Goldman’s office for comment.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., threw his support behind Stefanik as well, telling reporters that the censure resolution is “patently absurd.”

“She’s one of the best leaders and communicators in Congress. She’s doing an exceptional job. The idea that he would use a censure to attack a political opponent is just absurd,” Johnson said.

Addressing reporters outside the Capitol on Wednesday, Goldman referenced Stefanik calling those jailed in connection to Jan. 6 “hostages” and claimed it downplayed the situation faced by Israelis being held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

However, he decided against introducing the resolution as privileged for now, a move that would have forced House leaders to take it up within two legislative days.

“We plan today to file it without raising the privileges. Our hope is that there are other Republicans, especially those in New York, where both Ms. Stefanik and I come from, who recognize that this kind of rhetoric is unacceptable, and that the Republicans will bring it up on their own,” Goldman said.

“But if they don’t, we are prepared to consider moving forward with a privileged resolution.”