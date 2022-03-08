Stefanik, GOP blast Jeffries over saying high gas prices ‘hasn’t come up’ at Dem meetings

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York and her GOP colleagues blasted the congresswoman’s Democratic leadership counterpart over his recent comments on high gas prices not coming up during House Democrat caucus meetings.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries of New York told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that the issue of skyrocketing gas prices “hasn’t come up” during his party’s caucus meetings.

“That issue hasn’t come up,” Jeffries responded to a reporter’s question on what the Democrats are saying on the issue as prices rise due to the war in Ukraine.

“But I think increasing the global oil supply, at the moment, to the extent that there are implications, particularly for Europe, which is more heavily reliant upon Russian oil than we are here in the United States of America,” Jeffries continued. “You know, it’s an important discussion.”

Stefanik told Fox News Digital in a statement that gas prices “are at an all-time high because of Joe Biden and House Democrats’ war on American energy.”

“Americans across the country are feeling this pain daily. Hakeem Jeffries’ comments that this issue didn’t even come up during today’s House Democrats caucus meeting shows how out of touch they are with the crises facing the American people,” the GOP congresswoman continued.

“This November, when Republicans take back the House, we will work to unleash America’s energy dominance to drive down prices at the pump and end the financial suffering Americans face daily because of Biden and House Democrats’ failed far-left agenda,” she added.

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., also blasted Jeffries’ comments as illustrating “how out of touch Democrats in Washington truly are.”

“Americans are paying record prices at the pump and Democrats aren’t even discussing a plan to tackle soaring prices,” Huizenga continued. “We need to unleash American energy to lower prices here at home and support our allies abroad.”

When asked if the issue of rising gas prices had not come up in caucus meetings as Jeffries said, the congressman’s spokesperson told Fox News Digital the New York Democrat’s “comments from the presser speak for themselves.”

Republicans have been hammering the need for American energy independence since President Biden took office last year.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, torched the Biden administration for their “war on energy,” saying they would “rather fund terrorism” over American energy independence.

Cruz told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that President Biden and his administration have “created the energy crisis that we’re facing with their war on energy.”

“They could solve it themselves, and I have recently introduced legislation that would restore American energy independence,” Cruz said. “Instead of taking those options, they want to purchase oil from places like Iran and Venezuela.”

“They would rather fund terrorism and the worst regimes on the planet,” Cruz continued. “It’s appalling.”

Fox News Digital’s Peter Hasson contributed reporting.