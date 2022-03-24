Stefanik encourages voters to ‘take a look at this Republican Party’ ahead of midterms

website maker

EXCLUSIVE: PONTE VEDRA, FLA.–House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik encouraged voters to “take a look at this Republican Party” ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, saying the GOP has made a “commitment to America” to address a range of issues facing the country should they take back the majority in November.

Stefanik, R-N.Y., in a sit-down interview with Fox News Thursday on the sidelines of the House Republican Issues Conference, told Fox News that Republicans are “focused on making sure the American people know what we are going to do when we earn the majority and when we are governing.”

Stefanik, who became House GOP Conference chair last year, told Fox News that in her position, she has been “focused on prosecuting a case against Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and far-left Democrat failures that have caused crisis after crisis across America.”

“Polling shows that Democrats are losing on every critical issue, whether it’s inflation, the border, the crime crisis, or national security crises that we’ve seen around the globe,” Stefanik told Fox News, adding that Republicans are focused on “addressing inflation in the economy, which is really hurting every American family; focused on unleashing American energy independence, and countering China’s malign and growing influence around the globe.”

She added: “This conference is an opportunity for all of our members to share what their constituents have been concerned about, bring forward their legislative solutions, so that we’ll be ready on day one when we fire Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House once and for all.”

Shifting to inflation, Stefanik said that the “crisis” is one that touches all Americans–regardless of political affiliation.

“This is the first time that our generation is experiencing such a historic rate of inflation, and it is hurting family budgets across America,” Stefanik said. “It is crushing hardworking families who have to make these tough decisions about utility bills versus groceries.”

“It is unimaginable,” she said. “And we think we can win on those issues.”

As for crime, Stefanik pointed to cities like New York City and “soft on crime” policies.

“The policies that we’ve been seeing in states like New York, for example, where you have ‘defund the police’ not only rhetoric, but policies,” Stefanik said. “The NYPD was cut … and you’ve seen crime has skyrocketed, the number of homicides has skyrocketed, the theft, the targeting and slaying of police officers in the streets.”

Stefanik said that New York City is “unimaginable for my generation but harkens back to my parents’ generation, before Rudy Giuliani really cleaned up New York.”

“So these are issues that we think we can go on offense on,” Stefanik said.