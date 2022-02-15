Stefanik calls for ‘criminal prosecution’ over Durham probe revelations

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York called for criminal prosecutorial action to be taken against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and others implicated in Special Counsel John Durham’s recent Russia probe origins revelations.

Stefanik unloaded on Clinton and the Democrats involved in the propagation of Russian connection allegations against former President Trump.

“I have worked from the beginning to expose the Democrats’ Russia collusion hoax. National Democrats, Hillary Clinton and current Biden appointees were at the center of the biggest criminal political corruption story in our lifetime,” Stefanik said in a Tuesday email statement to Fox News Digital.

DURHAM PROBE HAS ‘ACCELERATED,’ WITH MORE PEOPLE ‘COOPERATING,’ COMING BEFORE GRAND JURY

“There must be criminal prosecution for this illegal spying. If they can do this to a sitting president, they can do it to any American,” she continued.

Stefanik has been an outspoken critic of the Russian asset allegations levied against former President Trump and played an integral role in establishing the counter-investigation headed up by Durham into the origins of the allegations.

In 2017, the congresswoman questioned former FBI director James Comey on the timeline of events, revealing the months of waiting before the Steele dossier paid for by Clinton-employed law firm Perkins Coie was reported up the national intelligence chain.

This weekend saw a bombshell revelation from Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, with the special counsel’s Feb. 11 filing stating that “Campaign Lawyer-1” in the investigation was “serving as General Counsel to the Clinton Campaign.” Three sources told Fox News Digital that individual is Marc Elias, who served as general counsel to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, and worked at the law firm Perkins Coie.

Elias’ law firm, Perkins Coie, is the firm that the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign funded the anti-Trump dossier through. The unverified dossier was authored by ex-British Intelligence agent Christopher Steele and commissioned by opposition research firm Fusion GPS.

A source familiar with federal investigations told Fox News Digital that federal prosecutors cannot indict an individual and then use a grand jury to investigate matters in an existing indictment.

The source, though, said a prosecutor can indict an individual for a specific crime, and continue to use the grand jury to explore other crimes related to that individual, and beyond.

“They are looking at more than Sussmann,” the source said.

Michael Sussmann has been charged with making a false statement to a federal agent as part of Durham’s investigation. He has pleaded not guilty.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed reporting.