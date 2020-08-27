Stefanik at RNC says Democrat-led Trump impeachment effort was an attack on ‘your voice and your vote’

Rep. Elise Stefanik told viewers of the Republican National Convention that the Trump impeachment effort was an attack on “your choice and your vote.”

Stefanik made waves during the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment hearings last year as one of the staunchest defenders of Trump and a thorn in the side of the committee’s chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

“Since his first day in office, President Trump has fought tirelessly to deliver results for all Americans, despite the Democrats’ baseless and illegal impeachment sham and the media’s endless obsession with it,” the New York Republican said. “This attack was not just on the president, it was an attack on you — your voice and your vote.”

Stefanik, 36, was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in 2014 at age 30. In January she was named an honorary New York State chair for President Trump’s reelection campaign.

“We know what’s at stake in this historic election. Americans from all walks of life are unified in support of our President. It’s why more Republican women than ever are running for office this year,” Stefanik noted.

Stefanik has been leading a campaign to recruit more Republican women to run for Congress. At least 217 Republican women have filed to run for the House as of June, according to a report from the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. That’s close to double the 133 filed Republican women candidates a decade ago.

“President Trump is working to safely re-open our Main Street economy. He understands that the engine of our country is fueled by the ingenuity and determination of American workers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. Joe Biden wants to keep them locked up in the basement and crush them with $4 trillion in new taxes,” Stefanik continued.

Stefanik made her mark on the party in one of the most explosive moments of the impeachment hearing on Nov. 15, 2019, when Ranking Member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., yielded some of his time to Stefanik. But as she spoke, Schiff slammed down his gavel, arguing that it was not allowed under committee rules: “The gentlewoman will suspend.”

“What is the interruption for now?” she shot back.

What followed was a debate between Nunes and Schiff as to whether the Republican could offer his time to a fellow member of Congress, rather than minority counsel. Stefanik repeatedly tried to speak, only for Schiff to bang his gavel again.

“You’re gagging the young lady from New York?” Nunes laughed at one point.

“This is the fifth time you have interrupted a duly-elected member of Congress,” Stefanik told Schiff, who repeatedly told her she was “not recognized” to speak.

