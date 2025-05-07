Stay in your lane: Florida AG fires next volley against judge halting state immigration law

FIRST ON FOX: Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier fired back Wednesday at an Obama-appointed Miami federal judge who attempted to halt enforcement of a state immigration law.

Uthmeier told Fox News Digital he submitted a motion to the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit to stay a motion to halt Florida’s illegal immigration law.

“As the late Justice Scalia once said, ‘If securing its territory in this fashion is not within the power of [Florida], we should cease referring to it as a sovereign state,'” Uthmeier said. “My office will fight this judge’s order to the top if we must and continue being the Trump administration’s best partner in the mission to remove every illegal alien and protect our state and nation’s sovereignty.”

Uthmeier had originally told Judge Kathleen Williams he could not tell his law enforcement officers not to enforce the state’s new law making it a misdemeanor for illegal immigrants to enter Florida to avoid the feds.

Williams ruled the law violated the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution, while Uthmeier countered he couldn’t order the Florida Highway Patrol to stop any enforcement because it wasn’t party to the order.

“Florida cops don’t need my permission to do their jobs. And the judge can’t order law enforcement officers to stand down when they aren’t even parties to the case,” Uthmeier told Fox News Digital exclusively Wednesday.

“This is Law 101. She doesn’t have jurisdiction. We hope the appellate court will fix the problems the lower court created and reaffirm that, as ‘the least dangerous branch,’ district court judges must stay in their constitutional lane.”

In his filing, Uthmeier argued Florida did “nothing more … [but] to aid the United States in curbing illegal immigration within the state’s borders” and didn’t take any actions that would violate the Constitution.

“SB 4-C (the law) criminalizes the entry into Florida of those who have illegally entered the United States. That law tracks federal law to a tee.”

“Florida law defines an ‘unauthorized alien’ as ‘a person who is unlawfully present in the United States according to the terms of the federal Immigration and Nationality Act.’

“I do not believe an AG should be held in contempt for respecting the rule of law and appropriate separation of powers. The ACLU is dead set on obstructing President Donald Trump’s efforts to detain and deport illegals, and we are going to fight back. We will vigorously defend our laws and advance President Trump’s agenda on illegal immigration.”