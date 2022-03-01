State of the Union: Biden calls to secure border amid historic crisis

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden, during his State of the Union address, called to secure the border amid the historic crisis that has surged under his watch.

The president’s call elicited applause from the assembled legislators.

“We need to secure the border and fix the immigration system,” Biden said. “It’s not only the right thing to do — it’s the economically smart thing to do.”

“Let’s get it done once and for all,” the president continued.

The declaration, while garnering applause, comes after a year that has seen illegal immigration reach historic levels.

A source told Fox News Digital last month that Border Patrol has had over 220,000 “gotaways,” meaning those who get past Border Patrol when coming across the border. That number is separate from encounters, in which Border Patrol has either caught the migrant or the migrant has turned themselves in.

Known gotaways are those who have been spotted on cameras and sensors etc., but Border Patrol does not have the manpower to get to. It is harder for officials to estimate the number of “gotaways” who have avoided detection altogether — meaning the number of actual gotaways is likely much higher.

Biden touched on several issues facing America during his address, including the war in Ukraine.

Almost everyone in attendance to the State of the Union also eschewed masks following the CDC’s updated guidance.

