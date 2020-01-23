State Department refuses to extradite American charged in deadly UK crash

The U.S. has turned down the extradition request for U.S. citizen Anne Sacoolas, who was charged in the U.K. with causing the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn by dangerous driving.

Sacoolas, 43, was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit 19-year-old Harry’s motorbike in Northamptonshire on Aug. 27.

She claimed diplomatic immunity after the incident and returned to the U.S. on Sept. 15, sparking an international outcry.

Sacoolas was charged in December with causing Harry’s death by dangerous driving.

BRITAIN’S BREXIT BILL OFFICIALLY BECOMES LAW

Despite the U.K. making an extradition request for Sacoolas, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the chances of her returning were “very low.”

The State Department said the request for Sacoolas’s return was highly inappropriate and would be an abuse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has rejected the extradition request, family spokesman Radd Seiger revealed.

Click here for more from The Sun.