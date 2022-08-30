State Department employees killed in DC area after being struck by trucks while riding bikes

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The State Department confirmed Tuesday the recent deaths of two employees killed after being struck by trucks while riding bikes in the Washington, D.C., area over the past few weeks.

Both women were in their early 40s and were State Department Foreign Service Officers serving in Washington, D.C.

“We can confirm the deaths of Foreign Service Officers Shawn O’Donnell and Sarah J. Langenkamp in two recent separate incidents,” a State Department spokesperson confirmed to Fox News. “The Department of State extends its deepest condolences to their families and loved ones. We refer you to local law enforcement for additional information.”

Langenkamp, a 42-year-old diplomat who formally worked at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, was struck by a flatbed truck on Aug. 25 while riding her bike in Bethesda, Maryland.

Her husband, Daniel, also served at the Kyiv embassy as a spokesperson.

O’Donnell, 40, was struck by a Mack cement truck while riding her bike to work on July 20 in D.C.

