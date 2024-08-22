‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill weighs in on Kamala Harris’ chances of victory

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill is among the big names in Chicago this week to celebrate Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepting the presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this week.

Hamill told Fox News Digital on the way to a VIP event on Tuesday evening that he is “very confident” Harris will beat former President Trump in November.

The Hollywood star, known best for playing Luke Skywalker in the science-fiction saga, briefly chatted with fans and media and stopped to take photos with Democrat fans in attendance.

When asked what he thought of President Biden’s Monday evening farewell speech, Hamill said, “I’m speechless. It was fantastic.”

Hamill has long been one of Biden’s most high-profile supporters and an active critic of Republican presidential nominee former President Trump.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison posted a TikTok video alongside Hamill on the first night of the convention where the actor invoked his “Star Wars” past.

“In the movies, I fought against make-believe evil. But we’re at a time in history where we’re fighting against real evil,” Hamill said. “So, I beg you, please don’t go to the orange side.”

It was followed by Harrison posing with a blue lightsaber.

Hamill shared the video on X and wrote, “My message to Jaime Harrison: The Force is strong with [the Harris-Walz campaign] & the Democratic Party…My message to MAGA: Go FORCE Yourself.”

The actor notably defended Biden in the days after his disastrous performance in the late June presidential debate on CNN, which eventually precipitated Biden’s ouster by fellow Democrats worried he would lose to Trump in November.

“One off night doesn’t change the fact that [Biden] is the most legislatively successful [U.S. president] in our lifetime. One off night also doesn’t change the fact that the former guy is a convicted felon, serial liar & adjudicated rapist who is unfit for ANY office. Period,” Hamill wrote on X.