Staffing up: Steve Cortes joins Trump reelection campaign

Steve Cortes is signing up for a second ride with President Trump.

The Trump campaign confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that Cortes is joining the president’s reelection team as senior adviser for strategy.

Cortes served on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign as a member of Trump’s Hispanic Advisory Council. He also served as a surrogate, regularly appearing on television and at rallies in support of the campaign.

Cortes recently served as a spokesperson for the major pro-Trump super PAC America First Action. Cortes is known as a political and business commentator who’s appeared frequently over the years as a guest on the major news and business news cable networks. He’s also a radio host, and is taking a leave of absence from his on-air position with the Salem Media Group.

On Tuesday morning, Cortes posted on this Twitter account a Trump campaign summary on why the president deserves reelection.

The Trump campaign also confirmed to Fox News that Greg Manz is coming on board as a communications adviser for strategy. He previously worked for Steve Bannon’s “War Room” show and is a veteran of the Pennsylvania GOP.