Stacey Abrams spreading ‘nonsense,’ saying 6-week heartbeats are ‘manufactured sound,’ pro-life group says

The world’s largest pro-life, crisis pregnancy center networks blasted Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for saying, “There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks.”

Heartbeat International told Fox News Digital that Abrams is trying to “redefine basic science.”

“It is disappointing that someone with such influence would choose to use her platform to spread such nonsense,” Heartbeat International said. “Science shows us that human life begins at conception.“

STACEY ABRAMS SAYS ‘NO SUCH THING’ AS 6-WEEK FETAL HEARTBEAT: ‘MANUFACTURED SOUND’

Abrams made the comments Wednesday at an event at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta. She insisted the idea of a heartbeat at six weeks of pregnancy is “a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.”

Abrams appeared to be criticizing a pro-life, “heartbeat” bill Georgia passed in 2019.

Fox News Digital reached out to Abrams’ office for clarification, but did not receive a response.

The bill, know as the Living Infants and Fairness Equality Act, bans abortions after a heartbeat is detected.

Heartbeat International said there is wide agreement that six weeks is a common time for a heartbeat to be detected.

“Medical journals, science textbooks, and even Planned Parenthood identify the fact that a heart develops between five and six weeks,” the organization said.

