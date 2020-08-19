Stacey Abrams rips 'president of cowardice' in DNC keynote address with 16 other 'rising star' Democrats

Stacey Abrams and 16 other “rising stars” in the Democratic Party delivered an opening keynote address on the Democratic Convention’s second night, with the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate ripping President Trump as a “president of cowardice.”

In her speech, Abrams called the president a “man who only knows how to deny or distract.”

“Do we want a leader who only cares about families or a leader who only cares about himself?” Abrams asked, contrasting Joe Biden and President Trump.

In quick remarks, the rising stars listed policy proposals the former vice president would espouse, and Abrams, a voting rights activist, said that in a time of “voter suppression,” Biden would “defend our way of life by protecting our right to vote.”

“This nation belongs to all of us. In every election we choose who we will create a more perfect union,” Abrams continued. “This year’s choice could not be more clear.”

The address featured brief highlights from each of the 17 rising stars singing the praises of their party’s presumptive nominee. “There is one person that is looking out for us – all of us,” they said in unison. “And that is Joe Biden.”

Other participants in the keynote address included Pennsylvania Reps. Conor Lamb and Brendan Boyle, and Texas Rep. Collin Allred. Lamb, elected in 2018, is a Democrat from a Pittsburgh-area district Trump won in 2016. Allred also flipped a Republican district in 2018.

Other local officials who were early supporters of Biden were included in the program’s opener, including state Sens. Raumesh Akbari of Tennessee, Yvanna Cancela of Nevada, Marlon Kimpson of South Carolina and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Pennsylvania.

State Reps. Mari Manoogian of Michigan, Victoria Neave of Texas, Sam Park of Georgia and Denny Ruprecht of New Hampshire also took a turn in front of the camera.

Mayors Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, Alabama, and Robert Garcia of Long Beach, California, also participated, along with former Ohio state Rep. Kathleen Clyde, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

“You deserve more than the constant chaos Donald Trump delivers,” said Long Beach Mayor Garcia.

“When you pay into Social Security and Medicare you deserve to know it’ll be there when you retire,” said Boyle.

Others touted Biden’s plans to restore funding to Planned Parenthood, “codify” Roe v. Wade, close tax loopholes, regulate clean energy and local labor and support American manufacturing.

“When our economy was on the brink of collapse, Joe Biden led the recovery effort for millions of jobs, including in Western Pennsylvania,” said Lamb.