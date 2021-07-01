Former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams now owns two homes in Georgia collectively worth $1.4 million despite having been hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt before her unsuccessful run against Gov. Brian Kemp.

The former candidate was catapulted into the national spotlight during her slugfest 2018 run against Kemp that saw her claim victory for months after the fact.

Since her electoral failure, though, Abrams has made a series of property purchases in DeKalb County that have been scrubbed from the county tax assessor’s website, according to records obtained by Fox News.

Most county tax assessors in the state of Georgia, such as in Abrams’ DeKalb County, have a searchable database for property information, but individuals can request to have their information taken offline.

The former state lawmaker bought her first townhome in DeKalb County for $246,300 in 2004 and purchased a second home in the area in 2019 for $370,000 that is now valued at $409,400.

Fast-forward to October 2020, just days before the presidential election. Abrams simultaneously sold the home she bought in 2004 for $400,000 and bought a new second home for $975,000.

The home Abrams purchased in October of last year is now valued at $1,003,934.

The two houses are worth a combined $1.4 million, illustrating that Abrams has seen a significant financial tailwind since her failed 2018 campaign.

According to her 2017 financial disclosure forms for her campaign, Abrams had a net worth of just under $110,000 with just above $410,000 in total liabilities. She also had an IRS debt of $54,000 that she settled in 2019.

Abrams addressed her debt during her 2018 campaign, writing an opinion piece in Fortune on the subject and telling CNBC that “[o]nce you dig a hole, you’re always trying to dig out.”

The former gubernatorial candidate has not formally announced she will be seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Kemp again for the Peach State’s executive seat but has expressed interest in another run.

Abrams did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.