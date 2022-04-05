NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stacey Abrams says she is now a millionaire.

The Democrat reports that she is worth $3.17 million, according to state disclosures filed in March.

That figure is compared to a net worth of $109,000 when she first ran for Georgia governor four years ago.

Then-gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp criticized Abrams in 2018 for owing $54,000 to the IRS. Kemp defeated Abrams in the general election.

Now, as she launches her second bid for the office, the voting rights activist says criticism of her current status is ironic.

Abrams said she did not pay the self-employment taxes on time because her parents needed financial help.

“You can delay IRS payments. You can’t delay cancer treatments,” Abrams said at the time.

She also paid off student loans and credit card debt in 2019.

During a rally in Georgia in March, former President Donald Trump knocked her for living in “gorgeous multi-multi-million-dollar houses.”

Abrams has not purchased a home for a price exceeding $1 million.

The $975,000 property she bought outside Atlanta is financed by a $760,000 mortgage, and she bought her parents a $370,000 house in suburban Atlanta in 2019.

“It is remarkable to me that success is now being demonized by the Republicans,” she told The Associated Press. “I believe in success. I believe that every person should have the opportunity to thrive. And because I had three years where I was in the private sector, I leveraged all three years, and in that time, I’ve done my best to not only be successful personally, but to do what I can to help Georgians.”

Abrams, who released a book last year, also reports investments in a number of companies.

She was paid more than $700,000 over a three-year period as executive director of the Southern Economic Advancement Project.

It is unclear how much she is paying in taxes or how much she is donating to charity.

Abrams will release her returns later this year after she files her 2021 taxes, her campaign spokesperson, Seth Bringman, said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.