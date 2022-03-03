Stacey Abrams mocked after comparing herself, progressives to Zelenskyy and Ukraine

website maker

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was mocked online after comparing herself and progressive Democrats to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his people fighting off a Russian invasion.

Abrams made the comparison while speaking with “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah on her second gubernatorial campaign.

“We are a stronger nation when we allow people to participate,” Abrams said in the clip that has been picking up steam online.

“And if we ever doubted that: The war that Putin is waging against Ukraine, President Zelenskyy said it, and I’m going to paraphrase him, probably poorly,” the Georgia Democrat continued. “He said this isn’t a war on Ukraine, this is a war on democracy in Ukraine.”

Abrams continued, saying it is “wrong” when “we allow democracy to be overtaken by those who want to choose who can be heard, and those choices are not based on anything other than animus or inconvenience.”

The Georgia governor candidate was dogpiled online for the comments, with the Heritage Foundation’s John Cooper blasting Abrams on her signature issue with receipts.

“Should be noted that Ukraine also requires voter ID,” Cooper wrote, linking out to Ukrainian legislation.

Other users torched Abrams over the comment, with GOP deputy national press secretary Will O’Grady pointing out that the remarks were made on Comedy Central, and Republican communicator Matt Whitlock called the comparison “quite stupid.”

Abrams lost to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial election for Georgia and became famous in blue circles as she and other Democrats claimed the election was stolen from her.

The Georgia Democrat told Axios Monday that she “will acknowledge the victor” in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

“I will always acknowledge the legal outcome of an election. I have never failed to do that,” Abrams said. She also said that she doesn’t want the American people to be in a place “where we cannot legitimately question” and criticize systems in an effort to make them better.

Abrams’ campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

