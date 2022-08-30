Stacey Abrams’ firm received thousands to consult George Soros district attorney efforts, filings reveal

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A company owned by Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams received thousands to help George Soros‘ district attorney efforts when the financier began zeroing in on prosecutor races, Fox News Digital has found.

The Georgia Safety & Justice PAC, which was funded entirely by $147,000 from Soros, paid Sage Works LLC $15,000 for “strategic consulting services” in October 2016, a review of state records shows. Soros used the committee to help propel Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo into office, and the consulting payments went towards that effort, the filings show.

Abrams, meanwhile, is the chief executive officer of Sage Works LLC, she stated on her financial disclosure form. Georgia business records show that she incorporated the company in September 2002 and has remained its registered agent.

The payment, which hasn’t been previously reported, happened in the infancy of Soros’ targeting of district attorney races across the country. Soros views prosecutors, who decide which crimes to charge and which to let slide, as a significant component of overhauling the criminal justice system.

According to a January report from the Capital Research Center’s Parker Thayer, Soros has dropped around $30 million into influencing more than 20 prosecutor races, putting his preferred candidates at a significant advantage in races that typically see minimal cash.

Like Pattillo in Georgia, many of the Soros-backed candidates have won and remain in office today. The financier has backed at least two other candidates in Iowa and Maine in recent months that are shoe-ins to win this November.

When presented with the payment, Thayer told Fox News Digital that it confirms organizations Abrams has aligned herself with are “at the very heart of the soft-on-crime defund the police movement…no matter how much Abrams herself tries to deny it.”

In May 2021, Abrams joined the board of the Marguerite Casey Foundation, a Seattle-based grantmaking nonprofit that has repeatedly called for defunding and abolishing the police, Fox News Digital previously reported.

And while the Abrams campaign said she does not hold the same views as the foundation, she supported an initiative that increased anti-police funding as one of her first actions with the group, Fox News Digital later reported.

The Abrams payment further shows Soros “had been working with very powerful people for a long time to create the left-wing DA movement,” Thayer said.

“It was his money that greased the wheels and set the crime machine rolling, and he bears a great deal of responsibility for the consequences,” Thayer added.

Abrams later appeared at a Soros-tied donor gathering and received millions in backing from him since the consulting payment.

Abrams attended a secretive 2018 Atlanta gathering of the Democracy Alliance donor club, a network of wealthy progressives Soros co-founded that helps set the Democratic agenda, the Washington Free Beacon reported. Abrams headlined a closed-door “time machine” speech in which the group envisioned Democrats making gains in Republican-controlled territories.

“Because we’re governing with gusto, we’re seeing victories up and down the ballot–including winning a governorship in Texas and putting 38 electoral votes in grasp by 2024,” a reception invitation passed out to attendees read. “Stop in 2020 and 2019 when local power builders turned Arizona and Florida solidly blue and established Virginia as a progressive governance juggernaut.”

A year after the conference, Soros’ Open Society Policy Center donated $850,000 to the New Georgia Project Action Fund, an Abrams-founded dark money voter registration group, tax forms show. Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock chaired the group at the time of the donation and also appeared at the Democracy Alliance gathering alongside Abrams, according to the group’s agenda obtained by the Free Beacon.

The billionaire has also poured large amounts into electing Abrams this year.

Soros’ Democracy PAC II, which he injected with $125 million for the midterm elections, pushed $1 million to Abrams’ leadership committee One Georgia in March when the group was not public and did not appear in Georgia records, Fox News Digital reported. He added $1.5 million to the group in June.

Soros and several of his relatives have also donated nearly $60,000 directly to Abrams’ campaign, filings show.

Abrams’ campaign and Soros spokesperson Michael Vachon did not respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry on the consulting payment.