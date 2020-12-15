Stacey Abrams caught not wearing a mask inside Georgia Capitol

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams participated in the state’s Electoral College meeting Monday, at times without wearing a mask despite coronavirus concerns.

Abrams was the presiding officer of the state’s electors meeting where Georgia’s 16 Electoral College votes officially went to President-elect Joe Biden. They met on the floor of the Georgia Senate at the state Capitol in Atlanta.

She had on a mask, made of black fabric with white block letters spelling out “VOTE,” some of the time. At other times, including when she was speaking at the podium and sitting at a desk socially distanced between two other electors, she was not wearing a mask.

PELOSI WILL REQUIRE HOUSE MEMBERS TO WEAR MASKS TO BE RECOGNIZED

At one point, she appeared to leave the podium, mask in hand, and step back to her desk without putting it on.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued COVID-19 guidelines urging people to wear masks and remain at least 6 feet from others, especially indoors.

The other electors appeared to keep their masks on and mostly maintained social distancing in the chamber.

The presiding secretary kept his mask on while speaking from the podium at the head of the room.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. surpassed 300,000 this week, and new cases are on the rise in some states.

Abrams’ profile rose dramatically on the national stage during her gubernatorial race against now-Gov. Brian Kemp. She received praise from some Democrats for helping flip the state for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris this year. It was the first time a Democratic presidential ticket won there since 1992.