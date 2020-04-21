Stacey Abrams calls Georgia's plan to reopen some businesses amid coronavirus 'dangerously incompetent'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Stacey Abrams on Monday criticized Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to reopen the state’s economy as the coronavirus pandemic continues, calling it “dangerously incompetent.”

Abrams, a Democrat and former state lawmaker who lost to Kemp in a closely-watched 2018 gubernatorial contest that raised allegations of voter suppression, tweeted her displeasure shortly after Kemp announced the rollback of social-distancing measures in an effort to revive an economy hit hard by business closures and layoffs.

“Georgia: 14th highest infection/7th lowest testing rate; less econ resilient & 1000s of low-wage workers already forced to risk their lives to make a living,” Abrams posted. “Weakened healthcare w/closed rural hospitals, no Medicaid expansion & a doctor shortage. Reopen? Dangerously incompetent.”

Kemp and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, both Republicans, announced Monday that they will allow certain businesses to reopen in an effort to boost a fractured economy. Businesses in Georgia, including gyms and hair salons, can resume operations Friday, while restaurants will be allowed to resume dine-in service on April 27.

“By taking this measured action, we will get Georgians back to work safely, without undermining the progress we all have made in this battle against COVID-19,” Kemp said. “Today’s announcement is a small step forward and should be treated as such.”

As of Monday evening, Georgia had 19,399 COVID-19 cases, including 775 deaths, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

Protesters across the country have descended on state capitols and in front of governors’ mansions in recent days to demand an end to certain tough restrictions over the coronavirus.

Health officials have warned of allowing businesses and public spaces to reopen too quickly over fears it could lead to a spike in infections.