Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp to clash in primetime Atlanta debate with just weeks until Election Day

Incumbent Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are set to clash in a highly anticipated debate Monday night with just three weeks to go before the midterm elections.

The debate will be hosted in Atlanta by the Atlanta Press Club and will be the first head-to-head matchup between the two since the 2018 election, when Kemp narrowly defeated Abrams by less than 60,000 votes.

Polling has shown Kemp maintaining a slight lead over Abrams as she has reportedly struggled to coalesce Black voters behind her candidacy, however, neither has pulled any punches as the race enters the final stretch.

Earlier this month, Abrams blasted Kemp in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital for enticing Chinese-owned businesses to invest and buy land in Georgia, something she said amounted to a national security issue.

She’s also continued to lash out at the voting legislation passed by the state legislature and signed into law by Kemp last year, which she has referred to as “Jim Crow 2.0” and said makes it harder for minority voters to cast a ballot.

Kemp has sought to paint Abrams as a celebrity-like figure who’s out of touch with Georgia voters, and he has criticized her over reports that a PAC she founded, Fair Fight, has been funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars in political donations to its director’s family and friends.

He’s also criticized Abrams over her previous comments that the 2018 election was “stolen” and “rigged.”

The debate will be broadcast at 7 p.m. ET on local stations and streamed by other local media outlets.

Fox News’ Power Rankings has rated the race as “lean Republican.”

The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.