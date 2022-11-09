Stacey Abrams, after election loss, vows ‘I won’t stop running for a better Georgia’

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams lost to Gov. Brian Kemp for the second time on Tuesday, but indicated that she does not plan on exiting the political arena.

Abrams gave a concession speech on Election Night after results showed that she had lost to Kemp in a race that was not particularly close.

“Tonight, I am doing clearly what is the responsible thing, I am suspending my campaign for governor,” she said, according to The Hill. “I may no longer be seeking the office of governor, but I will never stop doing everything in my power to make sure the people in Georgia have a voice.”

Abrams famously declined to formally concede to Kemp in 2018 after a narrow defeat, claiming at the time that the election was rigged by voter suppression. This time around, she made no such claim and only looked to the future.

“While I may have not crossed the finish line, that doesn’t mean that I won’t stop running for a better Georgia,” she said. “Even though my fight — our fight — for the governor’s mansion came up short, I’m pretty tall.”

Georgia has been a key battleground state this year, as the nation’s eyes have been on the race between Kemp and Abrams, as well as the Senate race between Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. As of early Wednesday morning, that race was too close to call, with Warnock having a slight lead. If neither candidate secures a majority of the votes – Libertarian Chase Oliver currently has 2.1% – then there will be a run-off election between the top two candidates on December 6.

The outcome of the Georgia race could very well determine which party has control of the Senate. As of Wednesday morning, both parties appeared to have 48 seats secured with four races still up for grabs: Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin.