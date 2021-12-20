Stabenow blasts maskless Republicans after Booker, Warren catch COVID-19

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., on Monday blasted her Republican colleagues for not wearing face masks on Capitol Hill after several Democrats tested positive for breakthrough COVID-19 infections.

“We are working together closely,” Stabenow said on MSNBC. “People on my side of the aisle are uniformly wearing masks. Unfortunately, people on the Republican side, the majority, are not, which is also frustrating.”

CORY BOOKER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID

The senator’s comments followed separate announcements Sunday by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., that they tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated and receiving a booster shot. They all credited their mild symptoms with being vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

Stabenow said Monday that people should get vaccinated as a “holiday present” to themselves.

“People need to get vaccinated, they need to protect themselves,” she said. “We know that this new variant is extremely contagious, and we also know that it is not that serious if you have been vaccinated and boosted.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Face masks are required in the House chamber and office buildings, regardless of a person’s vaccination status, but masks are only strongly encouraged in the Senate. Earlier this year, Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and Ralph Norman of South Carolina sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after being fined for violating the House mandate.

Pelosi’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Dec. 2, and a federal judge said he will make a decision in the coming weeks, Courthouse News reported.