St. Louis woman indicted for setting 7-Eleven on fire during George Floyd riot

A St. Louis, Missouri, woman has been indicted for setting fire to a 7-Eleven convenience store during a riot in response to the death of George Floyd last summer.

Nautica Turner, 26, appeared in federal court Wednesday facing the charge of conspiracy to commit arson related to a fire set at a St. Louis 7/11 on June 1, 2020, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

“The indictment charges that on June 1, 2020, Turner conspired with others to maliciously damage and destroy, by means of fire, the 7-Eleven building located at 201 North 17th Street, a building used in interstate commerce,” the press release states. “Among other things, the indictment alleges that the conspirators participated in the destruction and looting of the 7-Eleven building. The indictment further alleges that Turner poured an ignitable liquid on the 7-Eleven building, ignited a box and threw the box in the building, and that Turner committed other acts.”

Turner’s offense is punishable by up to five years in prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000.

Insurance analysts have said that riots stemming from the death of George Floyd, who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police last summer, were the most destructive in American history, costing over $1 billion in damages.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of unintentional second-degree murder in April and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison in June.

Chauvin has appealed that conviction and the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled this week that he will not be permitted to use a public defender for his new trial.