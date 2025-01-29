‘Squeezed by rising costs’: Democrat Jacky Rosen leads bipartisan bill to address childcare affordability

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., is rolling out a new measure to ease the current childcare issues for families across the country due to lack of affordability.

To address the childcare crisis, the Nevada Democrat’s bill would allow certain nonprofit institutions that provide childcare to have access to loans through the Small Business Administration.

“The lack of affordable childcare options in our communities hurts hardworking families at a time when they are already being squeezed by rising costs,” Rosen said in a statement.

“Our bipartisan bill will help increase the number of childcare providers in Nevada and across the country by bolstering non-profits with access to much-needed federal resources, giving families greater access to care. I will continue working to lower costs of the everyday essentials that Nevadans rely on.”

Rosen is introducing the Small Business Child Care Investment Act on Wednesday alongside Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, chair of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship Chair.

“Finding affordable and high-quality childcare is one of the most pressing issues facing small businesses looking to hire and retain capable staff,” Ernst said in a statement.

“As chair of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, I’m proud to help alleviate the pressure on hardworking families, especially in rural areas,” Ernst added. “This commonsense legislation will clear the Washington red tape, expand options, and drive down costs in Iowa and across the country.”

The bipartisan bill would additionally let some nonprofit childcare providers access loan programs such as 7(a) and 504, which are eligible to be used for real estate, construction and remodeling, among other expenses.

According to Rosen’s office, the bill would create local jobs and give families more options. The access to loans would also help those institutions maintain their childcare operations and expand.

Affordability and the strain of high inflation was a prevailing issue during the 2024 election, which saw President Donald Trump earn the support of most voters.

While Trump won in swing states, including Nevada, Rosen was one of a handful of Democrat senators who managed to get re-elected.