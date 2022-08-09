‘Squad’ supporting Justice Democrats PAC raked in six figures from dark money source

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As far-left “Squad” members warn of the perils of dark money in politics, a prominent committee working on expanding its ranks within Congress has received a sizable cash injection from unknown donors, according to federal filings reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The Justice Democrats PAC, which propelled the likes of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Missouri Rep. Cori Bush into office, received $300,000 from Organize for Justice in May, Federal Election Commission records show. The money was parked in the committee’s non-contribution account, which can be used on advertisements supporting or opposing candidates.

Organize for Justice is the sister nonprofit to the Justice Democrats PAC. The nonprofit obscures its funders, making it virtually impossible to identify who’s behind the six-figure cash infusion, which is also their single largest donation for the 2022 election cycle.

However, it’s not the only time they’ve received backing from a source that conceals their donors. Way to Win, a left-wing nonprofit that also props up far-left politicians in the Justice Democrats mold, steered $100,000 to the PAC in 2020, their filings show.

The donation runs counter to the beliefs of many of the politicians they helped elect.

Ocasio-Cortez — who not only was primarily elected with the help of Justice Democrats but also previously appeared as a “governor” of the group in paperwork — believes that dark money is “destroying our democracy, country, and planet.”

“Dark money is used to manipulate electorates,” Ocasio-Cortez said in 2018. “It is the enemy to democracy. Period.”

“When politicians and corporations weaved their dark web of campaign finance, they created a ticking time bomb for foreign adversaries,” she continued. “To make our democracy safer, we need to get big money OUT.”

Justice Democrats, meanwhile, have experienced a mixed election cycle, with more negatives than positives.

The group notched a victory in Pennsylvania with Summer Lee, who narrowly won the Democratic primary in the state’s 12th congressional district.

However, two races in Illinois did not go in their favor. Marie Newman, who currently represents Illinois’ third congressional district, lost her primary bid to represent the state’s newly redrawn sixth congressional district against incumbent Rep. Sean Casten.

And Kina Collins, who formerly served on President Joe Biden’s transition team and task force for gun violence prevention, failed to garner her party’s nomination to represent Illinois’ 7th congressional district. Collins faced off against incumbent Rep. Danny Davis.

Justice Democrats did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment on their dark money.

Fox News’ Kyle Morris contributed reporting.