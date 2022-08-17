‘Squad’ members Pressley, Tlaib raked in thousands from rent while pushing to cancel payments during pandemic

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Far-left “Squad” members Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., raked in thousands of dollars from rent payments while pushing for rent cancellation during the pandemic, disclosure forms show.

Pressley reported collecting up to $117,500 from renting out four Boston properties in 2021, her newest financial disclosure form shows. Pressley and her husband reported rental income ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 the year prior, meaning she’s collected up to $132,500 in rent during the pandemic.

Tlaib also maintained a steady flow of rental income. Fox News Digital reported last week that Tlaib pocketed up to $100,000 from a Detroit property throughout the pandemic.

Tlaib’s newest financial disclosure form, released last Thursday, shows that she made between $15,001 and $50,000 from renting the unit in 2021 while reporting the same pay range the year before. Tlaib has collected between $30,002 and $100,000 from renting out the property during the pandemic.

But as Pressley and Tlaib quietly hauled in the payments, they simultaneously pushed for rent cancelation alongside other “Squad” members.

In April 2020, Pressley, Tlaib, and other progressives co-sponsored Rep. Ilhan Omar’s, D-Minn., bill to “institute a nationwide cancellation of rents and home mortgage payments through the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.”

“We must cancel rent, extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, provide rental assistance, and offer legal representation for those at risk of eviction,” Pressley later wrote in a Dec. 2020 tweet.

In March 2021, the progressives re-introduced the bill, which would have canceled rent for tenants through April 2022 and required the federal government to reimburse landlords for any rent not paid during the pandemic.

“With the economic impact of this pandemic worsening and the threat of eviction and homelessness looming large for families nationwide, we must take every measure possible to keep families safely housed, forgive all rental debt, and ensure that the credit scores of hard hit families are not forever tarnished,” Pressley said in March 2021.

Tlaib, meanwhile, echoed Pressley’s sentiment.

“I’m joining Rep. @IlhanOmar and fellow colleagues for a press conference on the Rent & Mortgage Cancellation Act,” Tlaib tweeted at the bill’s reintroduction. “Our residents need help during this ongoing pandemic & this legislation seeks to provide that help to ensure our neighbors have the housing they need.”

Pressley’s office did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment by publication. Tlaib’s office did not respond to a previous inquiry on her rent collection while pushing to cancel rent.