'Squad' members demand Lindsey Graham's resignation

Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib joined calls by other House Democrats for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s resignation after reports were published about the South Carolina senator’s alleged suggestion of tossing legally cast ballots in Georgia.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused Graham in a Washington Post interview Monday, of pressuring him to throw out legally cast ballots in districts where there were large discrepancies.

“Lindsey Graham attempted to commit voter fraud. He can’t get away with it,” Tlaib said on Twitter on Wednesday. “Actions result in consequences. This unethical and possibly illegal action from a sitting U.S. Senator demands a swift consequence. Thank you [Rep. Pramilia Jayapal] for demanding it.”

GRAHAM PUSHES BACK ON ACCUSATIONS HE PRESSURED GEORGIA TO THROW OUT LEGAL BALLOTS

Omar also chimed in on the social media platform saying: “It’s time for Lindsey Graham to submit his resignation.”

Graham pushed back on these calls taking by taking to Twitter: “I must be doing something right when the most radical liberal politicians and media pundits in America are calling for my resignation!”

The Senator attempted to set the record straight Tuesday and told Fox News’ Sean Hannity: “I know what I talked to the secretary of state about, and it wasn’t for him to throw out ballots — that was beyond bizarre and ridiculous.”

Graham acknowledged the pressure Raffensperger is facing, but he said, “I was talking about a system and how it works and to make sure we have confidence in it.”

But another senior election official, who was reportedly on the call with Raffensperger and Graham, said that the way the senator posed the question by asking at what point ballots get rejected after signatures are not matching in districts could have been taken either way.

“What I heard was a discussion about absentee ballots and if … there was a percentage of signatures that weren’t really, truly matching is there some point you get to, if someone could say …‘Let’s throw out all these ballots.’

“I could see how Sen. Graham viewed it one way and Secretary Raffensperger viewed it one way, but our job in this state is to follow the law and follow the process,” the official told MSNBC Tuesday.

GRAHAM TO COUNTER ‘TSUNAMI OF LIBERAL MONEY’ BY DONATING $1M TO HELP GEORGIA SENATE CANDIDATES

Graham has taken issue with how Georgia verifies the signatures on mail-in ballots, which reportedly compares the voter’s signature to the ballot request form, a process the senator believes leaves room for fraud if the signatures are not also compared to a driver’s license or legal document.

“I explained our process, after it went through two sets of signature match, at that point they were separated,” the Georgia secretary told CBS News on Tuesday. “But then Senator Graham implied for us to audit the envelopes and then throw out the ballots for counties who have the highest frequency error of signatures.”

Graham, who has also spoken with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey about their mail-in ballot verification system said, “It’s not complicated. It wasn’t about trying to change an election result.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Graham said the reason he had been in contact with other states, including Nevada, was an attempt to find a way to explain to President Trump how the signatures were verified.

“It’s to try and find out how do you deal with mail-in voting signature validation, to the president,” Graham said.