'Squad' members call Georgia runoffs prematurely: 'We got Mitch out'

As votes in Georgia’s special U.S. Senate runoffs continued to be counted into Wednesday morning, three members of the progressive “Squad” in Congress seemed to call the races before the final numbers were tallied.

“For every organizer, volunteer, campaign staff, donor and cheerleader who is crying tears of joy, we see you and thank you! Rest up, you have earned it,” Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., tweeted before midnight ET with both Georgia races still tight and uncalled.

A little earlier, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D, N.Y., tweeted, “Thank an organizer.”

“We got Mitch out the way,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., tweeted prematurely, reflecting the fact that Democrats would have a slim majority (50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris breaking ties) in the Senate if they will both races. (Two senators are actually independents who caucus with the Democrats.)

Stacey Abrams, a progressive Georgia elections activist and former gubernatorial candidate, who was largely credited by Democrats with helping Joe Biden win the state in November, didn’t go quite so far as the Squad members.

PELOSI ANNOUNCES NEW ‘SQUAD’ ASSIGNMENTS TO HOUSE COMMITTEES

“With new votes joining the tally, we are on a strong path,” Abrams wrote early Wednesday. “But even while we wait for more, let’s celebrate the extraordinary organizers, volunteers, canvassers & tireless groups that haven’t stopped going since Nov. Across our state, we roared. A few miles to go…but well done!”

The races, both nail-biters, continued to go back and forth and were too close to call as of midnight ET Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republican Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler faced Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock in Tuesday’s runoffs, which were required after none of the candidates received more than 50% of the vote on Nov. 3.