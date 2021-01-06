'Squad' members blast Republicans amid US Capitol protest chaos

Members of the left-wing “Squad” Wednesday accused elected Republicans of betraying their Constitutional oath.

Their comments came amid a spate of violence inside the U.S. Capitol. Shocking media footage showed shattered windows, people clashing with police officers, and a bloodied woman leaving the building. At least one person was reported shot.

Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., tweeted: “I’ll just say it. If today’s domestic terrorists were Black, they would have never been allowed to storm the Capitol.”

Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, had planned on objecting to the Electoral College results. When Vice President Mike Pence declined President Trump’s request to do that, the president accused him of cowardice on Wednesday.

In response to violence, a long list of elected Republicans, including Cruz, condemned the rioting. “Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW,” said Cruz.

“The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support.”

But Jones and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro argued that Cruz should resign.

“@tedcruz is guilty of treason and must resign from the United States Senate,” said Castro, who is also from Texas.

Amid the chaos, fellow “Squad” member Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said she was drafting articles of impeachment, arguing that removing Trump was a matter of fulfilling her and others’ oaths of office.

“We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath,” she said.

Added Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., in a tweet: “Our democracy is literally under assault. Donald J. Trump incited this violence and is directly responsible for this attempted coup. He must be impeached and removed from office immediately.”