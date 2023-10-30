‘Squad’ member Cori Bush accuses Israel of ‘ethnic cleansing’ in war against Hamas

“Squad” member Rep. Cory Bush, D-Mo., on Sunday accused Israel of committing “ethnic cleansing” in its ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

The divisive lawmaker claimed that “millions of people with nowhere to go” are “being slaughtered” in Gaza as Israel conducts its retaliatory campaign.

“We can’t be silent about Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaign,” she wrote on X. “Babies, dead. Pregnant women, dead. Elderly, dead. Generations of families, dead.”

“Millions of people in Gaza with nowhere to go being slaughtered,” she added. “The U.S. must stop funding these atrocities against Palestinians.”

Her statement comes as the Israeli military is expanding its ground operations within Gaza, targeting rocket and anti-tank missile positions.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claims that more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began on Oct. 7. That data is believed to be inflated, however, and President Biden’s administration has said the health ministry is little more than a “front for Hamas.”

Bush is among a small but vocal minority of Democrats who oppose Israel in the ongoing conflict. Her fellow critics, Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, have also faced extensive and repeated accusations of antisemitism.

Tlaib was among the first to condemn Israel for the now-discredited claim that it struck a hospital in Gaza with an airstrike and killed some 500 people. U.S. intelligence says the blast actually originated from a rocket fired by militants in Gaza that fell short.

Tlaib has yet to delete her statement claiming Israel carried out the attack.