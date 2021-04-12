Squad member calls for end of US policing, which she says is 'intentionally racist'

Squad member and progressive Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib alleged in a Twitter post on Monday night that the death of Daunte Wright “wasn’t an accident” as she appeared to call for an end of policing.

In the post, Tlaib indicated that the police system should be ended because it could not be reformed as it is “inherently [and] intentionally racist.”

The progressive lawmaker also appeared to equate policing with “government funded murder.”

Tlaib has in the past called for dismantling the police force in its current form.

Her comments were posted in the aftermath of the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year old Black man, at the hands of police at a routine traffic stop in Minnesota over the weekend.

The officer who shot Wright was described as a senior member of the force.

Released body camera footage appears to show the officer yelling “Taser,” which has led the officials to characterize the shooting as an “accidental discharge” after it was believed the officer meant to grab a Taser but instead fired her gun.

Wright drove off, crashed and died. He had been stopped for having expired tags on his car and he is also said to have had an outstanding warrant.

The officer has been put on administrative leave.

Officials have acknowledged that emotions are heightened given that Wright’s death comes as the trial for Derek Chauvin, the former police officer responsible for the death of George Floyd last year, enters its third week.

Local officials, and President Biden, have requested protesters remain peaceful.

A state of emergency has been declared and a curfew implemented across several counties.