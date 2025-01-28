Spending showdown: Republicans will need to corral votes – but they haven’t asked, yet

In about six weeks, there could be another scramble to avert a government shutdown.

One of the biggest untold stories in Washington right now is that bipartisan, bicameral Congressional leaders, plus top appropriators, have yet to forge an agreement on a “topline” spending number for the rest of fiscal year 2025 – which runs until October 1. The House tackled five of the 12 spending bills last year – but none so far this year. The Senate has spent its time burning through confirmations. Floor time is at a premium. Senate Democrats put zero appropriations bills on the floor when they ran the place. And none so far this year with the GOP in majority.

So the new day in Washington is the old day when it comes to Congressional spending.

The new deadline to avoid a government shutdown is March 14. Republicans control the House, the Senate and the White House. It’s unclear precisely what President Trump wants with the spending bills. Of course, it wasn’t clear what he wanted in December – until he made it clear at the last minute.

THE POLITICAL FIRESTORM THAT’S ABOUT TO SINGE CAPITOL HILL

In September, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., punted the spending battle until Christmas. And then Johnson released a massive, 1,500-page bill which the President, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy and other conservatives excoriated.

At the last minute, President Trump demanded a debt ceiling increase. He also advocated for a government shutdown along the way.

Johnson had to yank that spending package off the floor just hours before a vote and start all over, finally passing a lean bill just before the December 20 deadline.

And so, here we go again.

“I think we’re looking at a CR,” lamented one veteran House Republican close to the spending process.

To the uninitiated, a “CR,” is Congress-speak for a “continuing resolution.” It is a stopgap bill to fund the government at present levels – without initiating any new programs or spending.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., got into trouble with conservatives for approving a CR to avert a shutdown in September 2023. Johnson seized the gavel in the fall of 2023, promising to do individual spending bills. But Johnson’s struggled to do that, too.

SPEAKER JOHNSON INVITES TRUMP TO ADDRESS CONGRESS AMID BUSY FIRST 100-DAY SPRINT

Some members of the Freedom Caucus oppose voting for any interim spending bills like a CR. So what are House Republicans to do?

Multiple rank-and-file Republicans observed that the House could have tried to knock out a few bills since Congress returned to session in early January. But that hasn’t happened. This comes as House Republicans huddle at President Trump’s golf club in Doral, Fla. The focus of the meeting is to figure out concrete plans for the GOP’s “big, beautiful bill” to cut taxes and slash government spending. But because of so much attention on that measure, some Republicans fret the appropriations clashes have been all but forgotten.

Until they aren’t.

And, as an aside, should the “big, beautiful bill” get a moniker? Should we call it the BBB? Of course, former President Biden’s initial try on a social spending and climate package was called “Build Back Better” in 2021. Official Washington sometimes referred to it as the BBB. That is until former Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.V., made the BBB DOA.

The 118th Congress – running from January 3, 2023, to January 3, 2025 – was stocked with drama. The House stumbled to elect a Speaker. Then ousted McCarthy a few months later. The House dithered for three weeks before electing Johnson. Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., found himself in legal trouble after he yanked a false fire alarm during a vote – ironically enough to avert a government shutdown. There was the expulsion of former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. And yes, multiple flirtations with government shutdowns and even a debt ceiling crisis.

But amid all the pandemonium, the only thing that didn’t happen over the previous two years was a shutdown.

Can they keep the streak alive?

USER’S MANUAL: WHY SOME TRUMP NOMINEES COULD BE CONFIRMED WITH A VOICE VOTE – AND WHY SOME COULD NOT

The only reason the government never shuttered during the last Congress was because House Democrats – in the minority – were willing to bail out Republicans – who had the majority.

Democrats were willing to play ball and “do the right thing” in the last Congress to avert a fiscal calamity. But Democratic patience with Republicans has worn thin. It was one thing to help out when Democrats controlled the Senate and former President Biden occupied the White House. House Democrats may not be as charitable under the second administration of President Trump and GOP control of Congress.

Yours truly asked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., about what pound of flesh they might request from Republicans if they help avoid a government shutdown – or prevent the nation from a collision with the debt ceiling. One possible request: re-upping Obamacare tax credits due to expire next year. A failure to do so would trigger major premium hikes for more than 20 million Americans.

But Jeffries played it cool.

“Republicans have not opened up any line of communication with us. And they’ve made clear to America that they have a big, massive, beautiful mandate, which presumably means to us that they intend to pass a spending agreement on their own to avoid a government shutdown on their own and to raise the debt ceiling on their own,” said Jeffries. “It’s not hard to find me. They know where I’m at. They know my number. I haven’t received a single call about a single one of these issues.”

The GOP is trained on the BBB and not on government funding. Even some GOP members suggested Republicans should have remained in session in Washington rather than heading to southern Florida for their retreat and a meeting with President Trump.

JOHNSON REVEALS TRUMP’S WISHES ON DELIVERING HUGE POLICY OVERHAUL IN CLOSED-DOOR MEETING

Republicans have blamed Democrats when they’ve had issues advancing spending bills when they’ve controlled the Senate. That’s because it takes 60 votes to overcome a filibuster. Senate Democrats won’t be keen to help on any spending or debt ceiling bill unless they secure major wins.

But when it comes to the blame game, Republicans cannot cast aspersions at Democrats for not helping out this round. The GOP has crowed about its majority and its “mandate” to govern in the House. It’s the responsibility of Republicans to get the votes to fund the government and avoid a debt ceiling crisis. The Republican track record of getting unanimity on their side is virtually unheard of.

That means the GOP likely needs help from Democrats to govern.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And Democrats could request a king’s ransom.

If they’re ever asked.