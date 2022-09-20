Special Master Dearie meets with Trump team, DOJ prosecutors ahead of review of Mar-a-Lago records

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Special Master Raymond Dearie held a hearing with former President Trump’s legal team and Justice Department prosecutors in New York on Tuesday and outlined his plan for an independent review of records seized by the FBI during its unprecedented raid of Mar-a-Lago last month.

Dearie was appointed as special master last week to conduct an independent review of documents from Trump’s private residence. Some of those included classification markings, some were personal, and some are being claimed by the former president’s legal team as covered by executive or attorney-client privilege.

Dearie called Trump lawyers and lawyers for the government to federal court in Brooklyn Tuesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon ordered Dearie to complete his review of the thousands of records seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago by Nov. 30.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.