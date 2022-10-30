Speaker Pelosi seen visiting husband at San Francisco hospital for the first time after violent attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was spotted visiting her husband at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday, two days after an intruder broke into their home and attacked him with a hammer.

Paul Pelosi, 82, suffered a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands during the attack around 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning. He underwent surgery and is expected to fully recover.

A source tells Fox News that the suspect, David DePape, shouted, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?”

As officers made entry into the home, DePape started swinging the hammer at Paul Pelosi, according to police.

Speaker Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., on Friday. She returned to San Francisco over the weekend and her motorcade pulled into San Francisco General Hospital shortly around noon on Sunday.

“The Speaker and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers from friends, constituents and people around the country,” a spokesperson for Pelosi said in a statement.

“The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr. Pelosi’s entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault. The family appreciates respect for their privacy during this time.”

DePape is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and several other felonies.