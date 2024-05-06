Speaker Johnson to discuss issues with Marjorie Taylor Green ahead of her threats to oust him

House Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to meet privately, one-on-one, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday at 3:30 p.m. amid speculation that she may trigger a motion to remove him from his post, a source familiar confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Over a month ago, Greene filed a motion to vacate accusing the Louisiana Republican of having “betrayed the confidence” of the House GOP Conference by ushering through a bipartisan $1.2 trillion federal funding bill to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Her resolution earned two co-sponsors in Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., after the House passed a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine earlier this month. Last week, Greene announced plans to trigger the motion this week, as early as Monday evening.

“We need leaders in the House of Representatives that are gonna get this done,” Greene said last week, holding up a red “Make America Great Again” hat. “Not working for Hakeem Jeffries. Not working for Joe Biden, and not going to be twisted and lulled into continuing the disgusting practices of Washington, D.C.”

Johnson said in a statement after her announcement, “This motion is wrong for the Republican Conference, wrong for the institution, and wrong for the country.”

Greene responded to accusations that her push would fuel more chaos for congressional Republicans by arguing that House Republicans would lose the majority in November if Johnson remained at the helm.

She also denied that she was defying former President Trump, who backed Johnson in comments on a radio show last month.

Greene’s push to oust Johnson just six months after taking the gavel mostly fell flat within the House GOP, with even Johnson’s critics showing little appetite to go through another three weeks of chaos and disorder that followed the ouster of ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in early October last year.

The Republican Main Street Caucus, including Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas., announced they would hold a press event Monday following floor votes to discuss the motion to vacate. Crenshaw on Sunday told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto that Greene “needs her time in the spotlight” and is a “last ditch effort to get a little attention.”

Crenshaw said there’s a “large and strong majority” who will likely table the motion, noting that there is very little support for Greene and Massie’s effort.

“And it’s based in what exactly, that Mike Johnson brought bills to the floor that were necessary for our national security, that the vast majority of members wanted to vote on? So allowing the democratic process to move forward is apparently the crime of the century, according to these people”, Crenshaw chided.

“They make it impossible for us to have any leverage with our very slim majority, and then they turn around and punish the speaker when they can’t actually make a deal that we want,” Crenshaw added.

“It’s a game, and voters have to stop falling for it.”