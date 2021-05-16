South Dakota’s Noem ignites more 2024 speculation

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s repeatedly said she’s not interested in running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

But two developments this past week are sparking further speculation that the first term conservative governor and strong supporter of former President Trump – whom political pundits consider a potential contender – likely has national ambitions in the next race for the White House.

The influential Iowa based social conservative group The FAMiLY Leader on Wednesday announced that Noem will headline their 10th annual Leadership Summit on July 16th in Des Moines.

For a half century Iowa’s caucuses have kicked off the presidential nominating calendar, and any stop in the Hawkeye State by possible White House hopefuls generates more 2024 buzz.

“We are grateful to once again welcome nationally prominent voices and leaders to Iowa for the FAMiLY Leadership Summit,” the group’s president and CEO, Bob Vander Plaats, said in a statement.

Hours before the Iowa announcement, Noem was the featured virtual guest during the latest gathering of the “Right of Center” group of New Hampshire conservative activists and leaders, which was first reported by Fox News.

New Hampshire – of course – has for a century held the first primary in the White House race.

While Noem didn’t discuss or face questions about 2024, she did repeatedly take aim at President Biden, arguing that “what we’ve seen come out of the Biden administration has been absolutely devastating.”

Noem, who’s up for re-election in 2022 and who has become a hero to conservatives over the past year for her resistance to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, touted that “we’ve pushed back on several levels.”

The governor’s been visible at early cattle calls for potential 2024 GOP White House hopefuls, such as January’s Republican National Committee winter meeting and the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February, which were both held in Florida. Noem came in second to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the CPAC straw poll on the 2024 GOP presidential nomination if Trump doesn’t run.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming made headlines last month when said “I’m not going to rule anything in or out” when asked by the New York Post about a possible 2024 presidential bid.

This past week Cheney was one of the top national stories, as the vocal critic of Trump’s repeated unproven claims that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” and “stolen” was ousted from her House GOP leadership position by her fellow Republicans in the chamber.

Booted from her leadership post, Cheney’s vowed to continue to speak out against Trump’s firm grip over the Republican Party, as she increases her political profile.

Cheney said during an interview on NBC’s “TODAY” – when asked about a possible 2024 bid – that she would do “whatever it takes” to prevent Trump from returning to the White House.

But hours later, in an interview with Fox News’ Brett Baier on “Special Report,” Cheney answered “I’m not” when asked again about whether she’s mulling a presidential campaign.

The next morning, Cheney called in to a morning news/talk radio program in New Hampshire, which of course ignited more 2024 talk regarding the Wyoming congresswoman.

Asked during the “New Hampshire Today” interview about the next presidential race, she said it’s “not something I’m focused on,” before adding that she’s “not ruling anything in or out.”

It doesn’t seem that Cheney’s appearance on New Hampshire radio wasn’t a sign she’s serious about a White House run. A source inside Cheney’s orbit said the interview was the only one she was doing as of now in one of the early voting presidential primary and caucus states. Asked about the New Hampshire interview, the source said that the station had reached out and requested her as a guest.