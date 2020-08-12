South Dakota Gov. Noem wants fence around governor's residence

A fence is expected to be built around the governor’s residence in South Dakota, with Gov. Kristi Noem‘s staff calling it “critical” for security purposes.

Noem senior advisor and policy director Maggie Seidel on Wednesday told reporters that it is “no secret” that some “don’t like some of the decisions the governor has made on behalf of the people of South Dakota during this pandemic and otherwise.”

“In America, we debate issues; we don’t turn to violence,” Seidel said. “But it only takes one, and per the governor’s security team, putting up a fence around the residence is critical at this time.”

Seidel said that there are a number of South Dakotans “many of whom supported the construction of the governor’s residence” who told Noem’s office that “they would like to support this construction project.”

“While this will not cover the entire cost, we are pleased that their generosity will help to reduce the state cost,” Seidel said. “Their support will also help us ensure that the design is suitable for the Capitol complex grounds.”

The fence comes after Stanley Design Group, a contractor from South Dakota, was paid $35,545.25 to design a plan for the fence. The project, according to Keloland Media Group, would cost approximately $400,000.

Seidel told the outlet that the design proposed last year would be used to build the fence.