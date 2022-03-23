South Dakota Gov. Noem signs bill to repeal concealed carry permit fees

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday signed legislation that repeals all concealed carry permit fees in the state.

“Three years ago, I took a bold stand by signing constitutional carry into law to ensure there were no barriers between South Dakotans and their rights,” Noem told Fox News Digital. “This week, I took the step to remove a financial barrier. It shouldn’t cost you a penny to exercise your Second Amendment rights. Government exists to protect our rights, not profit from them.”

The National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action said the measure, Senate Bill 212, “reduces the cost of South Dakota carry permits to $0.”

“SB 212 allows those who wish to use South Dakota’s reciprocity agreements with other states to do so and not be heavily burdened by what is essentially a tax on their right to self-defense,” the NRA-ILA wrote.

Noem recently signed other measures into law that strengthen gun rights for residents of the Mount Rushmore State, including Senate Bill 195, which clarifies the state’s Stand Your Ground law, and House Bill 1162, which provides an updated definition of “loaded firearm.”

Under South Dakota Statute 23-7-7, which took effect July 1, 2019, any individual 18 years of age or older who can legally possess a firearm under state and federal law may carry a concealed handgun in South Dakota without a permit.

South Dakota is one of 24 constitutional carry states in the U.S. The concealed carry permit fee change is set to take effect on July 1, 2022.