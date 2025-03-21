‘Soulless piece of crap’: Angry protester jumps on stage during Dem rep’s town hall

A Democratic lawmaker’s town hall was cut short after being disrupted by hotheaded protesters on Wednesday night, one of several disturbances at congressional events this week.

“You are the most soulless piece of crap I have ever seen,” a pro-Palestinian protester yelled at Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., during his town hall in Downers Grove, Illinois, according to video captured at the event reported by CNN.

The event saw interruptions from several other individuals, most of whom were protesting issues related to Israel and Gaza.

“What you’re saying is I’m not going to get my way when my people are being slaughtered, and I want you to stop funding that,” the pro-Palestinian individual screamed before storming the stage where the congressman was standing.

“If you would like to run for office, run for office,” Casten told the attendee.

Another individual approached the stage with a video camera as she yelled at the congressman. “People did not come here to hear you,” Casten told the attendee. “Show some respect for the people in this district.”

During the event, Casten was also confronted by a pro-Israel attendee who approached the stage. Police were eventually called to the scene, and the event was cut short.

“A small group of individuals have attended multiple of Rep. Casten’s events with the sole intent of disrupting and shutting down the event, preventing constituents from being able to participate and engage in the democratic process,” a spokesperson for Casten told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“Rep. Casten is proud to have successfully hosted a half dozen town halls and community meetings so far this year and will continue to find ways to productively engage with his constituents,” the spokesperson said.

The protest comes amid a slew of fiery disruptions at town halls across the country, affecting members on both sides of the aisle.

An event hosted by Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., on Tuesday saw several interruptions from constituents, who told the congressman to “fight” and “show some of the backbone and strategic brilliance that Mitch McConnell would have in the minority.”

Meanwhile, also this week, Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., hosted an event that was disrupted by hecklers who booed any mention of cost-cutting efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Fox News’ Aishah Hasnie and Liz Elkind contributed to this report.