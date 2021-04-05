Soros group investing as much as $100M in Biden spending push

Billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundations are pouring as much as $100 million into promoting President Biden’s spending initiatives.

The campaign will start with a $20 million investment in grassroots organizing, according to Axios.

“Facts don’t always win without some real muscle put behind getting those facts in front of the American people,” said former Rep. Tom Perriello, who serves as executive director of Open Society-U.S.

A Fox News analysis determined that less than half of the $2.2 trillion Biden’s infraestructure package announced last week would go toward items traditionally defined as infrastructure.

The package includes “$115 billion to modernize the bridges, highways, roads, and main streets that are in most critical need of repair.”

The sweeping proposal faces a tough haul in the Senate where Democrats and their independent allies are tied with Republicans — each holding 50 seats. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has already committed to fighting the president “every step of the way.”

Other investments included $35 billion for climate change-related research and development, $400 billion for home-based care for the elderly and disabled, and $174 billion on electric vehicles.

“It would spend more money just on electric cars than on America’s roads, bridges, ports, airports, and waterways combined,” said McConnell.

