Soros-funded group disparages Black GOP governor candidate as Uncle Tom: ‘All skinfolk ain’t kinfolk’

A far-left group being funded by liberal billionaire George Soros is targeting Kentucky Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron, a Black Republican, with an ad disparaging him as an Uncle Tom.

Black Voters Matter Action PAC, which FEC filings show received millions from Soros’ super-PAC, has been running the radio ad on a local R&B station based in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, describing Cameron as “Uncle Daniel Cameron,” and accusing him of betraying his race by declaring “all skinfolk ain’t kinfolk.”

“What’s up Kentucky? It’s election time, and all skinfolk ain’t kinfolk. Over the past few years, we’ve taken to the streets to demand racial justice, to demand healthcare, and the right to make decisions about our body. And now, Uncle Daniel Cameron is threatening to take us backwards, the same man who refused to seek justice for Breonna Taylor now wants to run our whole state,” the ad says.

“We can’t let that happen. We won’t let that happen. On November 7th vote Andy Beshear for governor,” it adds, declaring support for incumbent Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear, who is White.

Cameron hit back at the group and accused Democrats, along with other left-wing organizations, of using “racist attacks” solely because he doesn’t support their policies. He also called on Beshear to condemn the ad.

“I believe here in Kentucky you shouldn’t be judged by the color of your skin, but by the content of your character. The same cannot be said of Joe Biden, out-of-state, radical left interest groups, and the national Democrat Party, who think you can’t be Black and conservative,” he said in a statement.

“I never faced racism or discrimination while growing up or working in Kentucky until I decided to stand up to the national Democrat establishment. I don’t support their policies, so the Left attacks me for my skin color. These racist attacks have been happening for years and the media has either enabled or ignored them,” he added, referencing a cartoon published in a liberal paper earlier this year characterizing him in a racist manner.

When asked about Cameron’s call to condemn the ad, Beshear’s campaign referred Fox News Digital to what he told the Lexington Herald-Leader on Sunday, that the ad came from “an African American-led PAC, so we’ll let them comment for themselves.”

In a Saturday YouTube video, Black Star Network’s Roland Martin spoke with Cliff Albright, co-founder of Black Voters Matter Action PAC, who defended the ad and doubled down on the racialized attacks against Cameron.

“You don’t want to talk about the substance of the ad, he wanted to talk about the Uncle Daniel Cameron. And technically, we didn’t call him Uncle Tom right? To do so actually would probably be more of an insult to the actual Uncle Tom,” Albright said while discussing Cameron’s criticism.

He went on to blast Cameron for being “against” the Black community, citing his decision not to charge the officers involved in the 2020 Breonna Taylor shooting and his approach to healthcare and affirmative action.

“It’s issue, after issue, after issue where he has shown himself to be just as much of a threat to the Black community as the staunches(sic) White supremacists. You don’t have to be White to pursue and reinforce White supremacist policies. As we said in the ad, all skinfolk ain’t kinfolk,” he added.

When asked about Albright’s defense of the ad, Cameron’s campaign told Fox News Digital his comments were “disgusting.”

“Daniel Cameron holds the views of a traditional, conservative Republican. It’s disgusting that someone would liken mainstream Republican views to white supremacy. But this is where the modern Democrat Party has taken us: Kentucky’s first-ever Black gubernatorial nominee is being called a White supremacist because he is a Republican,” Cameron campaign surrogate and Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Sean Southard said.

“That sort of irresponsible language is an insult to every conservative-thinking person in the state,” he added.

The election between Cameron and Beshear will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7.

