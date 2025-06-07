Soros-backed group behind Tesla unrest accused of ‘infiltrating’ key House race with chosen candidate

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Progressive group “Indivisible,” which was behind many of the Tesla protests in recent months as well as mobilizing for other far-left causes, appears to now be getting involved in a key congressional swing district with the goal of growing resistance against President Donald Trump in Congress.

With primary races already underway for the 2026 Midterm elections, the group appears to have in their sights Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican in a critical swing state representing New York’s 17th District, in the form of a candidate with extensive ties to the group, progressive Democrat and Rockland County legislator Beth Davidson.

Davidson’s social media presence includes several posts promoting Indivisible, including attending an event in June in Rockland, New York and Davidson was featured in a promotional video for Indivisible Northern Westchester that same month.

Indivisible has been front and center in other aspects of the race and local chapters of the group helped to organize protests at Lawler town hall events in April and May.

Fox News Digital reported on local Indivisible chapter leaders in Rockland planning an anti-Lawler protest in April. Footage obtained by Fox News Digital of the meeting showed organizing committee leader Pascale Jean-Gilles discussing filling the entire street in front of the event.

“It is a long street, and we’re trying to fill the entire street, so everyone coming into the rally will see people there and recognize it’s not going to be all, like, sunshine and daisies,” Jean-Gilles said.

Ahead of the event, Davidson indicated that over a thousand protesters would attend the demonstration, saying on X: “Please pass him a note that 1100 or so of his ‘friends’ are excited to see him in my county legislative district tomorrow!”

At another Indivisible protest against Lawler earlier in the month, Davidson posted on X that she was “proud to stand with more than 1,000 people at the #HandsOff rally organized by @IndivisWstchr @1199seiu @nwindivisible@cwaunion and more to stand up for our freedoms and our future!”

“Mike Lawler may be silent on the daily assaults on healthcare, education, social security and national security, but We the People are NOT!” said Davidson.

Davidson congratulated Indivisible Rockland for a “packed event” in April 2025 after speaking at one of their events a month earlier, accusing Lawler of hiding from his constituents.

Bill Batson, a member of the Indivisible Rockland steering committee, gave $250 to Davidson’s campaign via his own campaign committee, FEC records show.

In response to Indivisible and Davidson’s apparent collaboration, National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Maureen O’Toole accused the group of “infiltrating” congressional races to undermine Trump’s agenda.

“Indivisible has a new plan: stop shouting outside congressional offices and start infiltrating them,” said O’Toole. “Their first attempt? NY-17, where they’re backing far-left extremist Beth Davidson to carry out their agenda.”

Indivisible was founded in response to Trump’s election in 2016, according to its website. The group’s website says that they were “brought together by a practical guide to resist the Trump agenda, Indivisible is a movement of thousands of group leaders and more than a million members taking regular, iterative, and increasingly complex actions to resist the GOPs agenda, elect local champions, and fight for progressive policies.”

Indivisible’s presence at Tesla protests nationwide, according to a Washington Free Beacon report, included a “reimbursement program” for local activists that showed up at the protests.

Indivisible, a group that has received more than $7 million from the George Soros network since 2017, according to the New York Post, has also been involved in protests calling to “abolish” ICE.

The group has also promoted defunding the police.

Earlier this year, Indivisible published a “tool kit” with recommendations for protesting at town halls and lawmakers’ district offices. A section on how to “take the fight to Elon” includes steps for planning and executing a demonstration at Tesla dealerships, showrooms and factories for Elon Musk’s role as then-head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

While many of the protests outside Tesla dealerships were peaceful, the anti-Musk effort resulted in several instances of violence that the Department of Justice labeled “domestic terrorism”, including acts of arson.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Lawler campaign spokesperson Chris Russell, called Davidson’s association with Indivisible “disgraceful.”

“They’ve had Nazi imagery and antisemitic tropes at their rallies and promoted a baseless election denialism conspiracy theory rooted in antisemitism on their website. I’m demanding she denounce them immediately, this dangerous rhetoric will lead to more violence and threatens our democracy.”

Davidson condemned the imagery at the rally she attended in a post on X in March saying, “To be clear, I absolutely condemn the imagery of that poster. I will always be a voice against anti-Semitism and for my Jewish community. It’s time for Mike Lawler to stop weaponizing antisemitism for his own political gain and stop using the Jewish community — my community, not his — as political pawns.”

Lawler responded on X making the case that Davidson’s statement did not go far enough.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Davidson campaign for comment on this story.

Davidson has been endorsed by Mondaire Jones, a progressive who is the last Democrat to hold Lawler’s seat.

The race for NY-17 will be one of the most closely watched in the country as Republicans attempt to preserve their razor-thin majority in Congress, which historically has proven difficult for the party in power following a new president taking office.

The Cook Political Report ranks the race, where Davidson is one of several Democrats running in the primary, as “Lean Republican.”

Fox News Digital’s Liz Elkind contributed to this report.