Left-wing influencer Hasan Piker is facing a wave of backlash after news surfaced that he bought a nearly $3 million home in West Hollywood.

The outlet Dirt reported last week that Piker purchased the $2.74 million, 3,800-square-foot Mediterranean-style home. Located in the Beverly Grove neighborhood, the home has five bedrooms and 5.5 baths.

Piker hosts video streams on Twitch and has worked for The Young Turks, which was co-founded by his uncle Cenk Uygur.

Some on Twitter suggested that Piker’s new investment was hypocritical given his left-wing political stances.

OCASIO-CORTEZ TEAMS UP ON TWITCH WITH CONTROVERSIAL LEFT-WING COMMENTATOR

“[I]t’s just flat out unethical to be profiting off of socialism and buying yourself a 3 million dollar home in a state that has one of the highest homelessness rates in the country,” said Alexis Isabel, who describes herself as a “socialist.” “[I]f you’re mad I find this to be gross and unprincipled behavior I don’t really care lol.”

Piker responded: “[Y]ou literally have a patreon link on your profile lmao.”

He also defended himself on Twitter and found plenty of defense from other users.

On Friday, he said: “[I] live in la. the housing market here is f—-d. [W]hy is the argument that [I] should keep renting or that [I] should go gentrify somewhere else? [W]ill this solve the problems? [N]o. [P]pl are mad cus lefty w house. [T]hat’s it.”

The 30-year-old commentator previously came under fire for the way he attacked Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“What the f— is wrong with this dude? Didn’t he go to war and literally lose his eye because some Mujahideen — a brave f— soldier — f—ed his eyehole with their d—?” Piker asked in 2019.

“I can’t do this. I can’t do this. This guy has the understanding of foreign policy of like a 12-year-old,” Piker said.