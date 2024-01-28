Snopes admits Biden wore construction hard hat backwards in ‘fact check’ reversal

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The left-leaning fact check site Snopes reversed one of its rulings this weekend to admit that President Biden did, in fact, wear a construction hard hat backwards.

Biden was pictured during a visit to union workers in Wisconsin alongside Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. The photo clearly shows Biden wearing the hard hat backwards, with the strap and tightening knob clearly visible.

Snopes’ initial fact check, published Friday, attempted to explain the appearance.

“The photo is genuine. And it does look, at first glance, like Biden was wearing that hard hat backwards. But after comparing it to other photos and videos of the same event, we were forced to reach the opposite conclusion: The hat on Biden’s head was facing forward, bill to the front, not backward,” Snopes claimed.

DOZENS OF SENATE REPUBLICANS WARN BIDEN’S LATEST WAR ON ENERGY EMPOWERS AMERICA’S ENEMIES

Social media users blasted the determination, however, as hard hats universally have the tightening strap on the back. After weathering a storm on social media, Snopes offered an update reversing the fact check.

“The prevailing counter-argument is that if the suspension of the hat has been purposely configured by its owner such that the bill and tightening knob are worn to the back (as was the case of the hat Biden wore), to wear that hat with the bill facing forward is, practically speaking, to wear it backwards. Therefore, it’s argued, it’s actually true that, in the photo op discussed below, Biden was wearing it backwards. The strap and tightening knob, which should have been behind Biden’s head, were on his forehead.”

BIDEN ADMIN APPEARS TO FABRICATE PAPER TRAIL IN PURSUIT OF MAJOR CHEMICAL PLANT SHUTDOWN: COURT DOCS

In other pictures of Biden’s visit to Wisconsin, the owner of the helmet can be seen wearing it properly, with the tightening strap to the rear.

ENVIRONMENTALISTS CALL ON BIDEN ADMIN TO TANK NATURAL GAS PROJECT AMID NATIONWIDE ARCTIC BLAST

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Thanks to all who argued on behalf of this correction,” Snopes’ note read.